Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 3.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 1,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 375,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

