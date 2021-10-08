Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Up 3.9%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 1,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 375,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PASG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
