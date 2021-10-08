PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 6th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $200,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. 165,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

