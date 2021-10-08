PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 15,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,684,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after buying an additional 1,072,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.