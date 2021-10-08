PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

PDFS opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $884.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

