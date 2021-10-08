Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.