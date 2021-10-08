Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

PVAC opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Penn Virginia by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

