Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

