Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.