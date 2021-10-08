Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
