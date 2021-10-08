Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

MMC opened at $156.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.