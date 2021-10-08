Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,167,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

