Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,327 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $8.40 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.