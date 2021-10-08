Perion Network Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Perion Network in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $725.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Perion Network by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

