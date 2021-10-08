Permission Coin Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market cap of $33.17 million and $485,599.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

