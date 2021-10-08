Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €185.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €202.83 ($238.63).

EPA RI opened at €197.50 ($232.35) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €179.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

