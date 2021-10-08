Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €202.83 ($238.63).

A number of research analysts have commented on RI shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

RI stock opened at €197.50 ($232.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €185.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €179.15. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

