Peter Kaes Sells 9,629 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $117.20 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $125.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

