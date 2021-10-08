Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $24.62 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

