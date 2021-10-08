Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

BGS opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

