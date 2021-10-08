Piper Sandler Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Neutral

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.