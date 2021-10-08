PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 733,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PJT traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,334. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 113,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

