Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) vs. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Financial Review

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plantronics and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% Fabrinet 7.89% 14.33% 10.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Plantronics and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fabrinet 0 4 4 0 2.50

Plantronics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.28%. Fabrinet has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.78%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plantronics and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.57 -$57.33 million $3.17 7.35 Fabrinet $1.88 billion 1.98 $148.34 million $3.99 25.30

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Plantronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

