Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as low as C$2.33. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 123,026 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.12. The firm has a market cap of C$197.00 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

