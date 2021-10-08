Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.07.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.