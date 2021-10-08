PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 4.7%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 4,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 18.07.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,509 shares of company stock worth $12,562,594. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

