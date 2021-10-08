POA (POA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $242,310.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $242,310.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,399,282 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
