Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 28,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

