Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $$77.99 on Friday. 1,177,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,686,404. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

