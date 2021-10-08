Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.79. 22,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

