Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,196. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.34.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

