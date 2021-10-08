Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.31. 6,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

