Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,200. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,717.99 ($35.51) and traded as low as GBX 1,238.72 ($16.18). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,257 ($16.42), with a volume of 2,549,168 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,755 ($22.93).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,415.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,707.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.