Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 0.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €85.18 ($100.21) and last traded at €84.78 ($99.74). 383,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €84.06 ($98.89).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAH3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.92.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.