Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a P/E ratio of 264.43 and a beta of 0.47. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

