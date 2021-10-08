Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $19.06. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The stock has a market cap of $834.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

