Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. 3,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

