Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.90. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 3,597 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $769.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

