Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Prestige Consumer have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. The company, which operates in a highly competitive OTC Healthcare space, may bear the brunt of supply chain delays, labor shortages and scarcity of raw materials. Moreover, any increase in raw material and other input costs will have a direct bearing on margins. For the second quarter, management hinted that general and administrative expenses are likely to be the highest for fiscal 2022. Also, it expects flat sales to prior year in the cough and cold and head lice areas of the business. We also note that the company is seeing contraction in adjusted EBITDA margin for a while. Nonetheless, higher sales from brands gaining on travel-related activity and the acquisition of Akorn Consumer Health should drive growth.”

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.