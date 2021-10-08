Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of EZCORP worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,716,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.