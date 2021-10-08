Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 93,552 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Evolent Health worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after buying an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after buying an additional 104,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

