Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

