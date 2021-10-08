Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Plug Power by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

