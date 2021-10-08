Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $87,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

