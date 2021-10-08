Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZYXI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

