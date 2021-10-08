Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 398,139 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 762.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,705,000 after acquiring an additional 384,998 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 61,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 989,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 474,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.96 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

