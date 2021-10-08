Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

