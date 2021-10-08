Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.44.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

