Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of PRN opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

