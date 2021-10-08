Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 261.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 183,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 385,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 132,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,354,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,232,000 after acquiring an additional 165,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

