Profund Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after buying an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR stock opened at $172.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

