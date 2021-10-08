Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance by 130.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 6.33. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

